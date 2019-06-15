Complete Father’s Day Forecast

A messy, unsettled weather pattern is here for the next several days, including Father’s Day. However, overall rain chances have decrease a bit for Sunday. Pockets of heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder will be in western Arkansas throughout the morning with isolated pop-up storms throughout the afternoon.

VIDEO FORECAST

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIMING

THREATS

Morning - A few rumbles of thunder and pockets of heavy rain. The rain will be scattered as it moves in from Oklahoma. There may be some gusty winds with the strongest cells.

Afternoon - Isolated pop up thunderstorms could create some lightning and gusty winds.

LOCATION

Futurecast 5AM: Storms weakening while crossing the state line

Futurecast 10AM: Leftover showers and storms

Futurecast 5PM: Isolated storms popping up throughout the Ozarks.

-Matt