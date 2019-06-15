Complete Father’s Day Forecast

A messy, unsettled weather pattern is here for the next several days, including Father’s Day. However, overall rain chances have decrease a bit for Sunday. Pockets of heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder will be in western Arkansas throughout the morning with isolated pop-up storms throughout the afternoon.
VIDEO FORECAST
TIMING
THREATS
Morning - A few rumbles of thunder and pockets of heavy rain. The rain will be scattered as it moves in from Oklahoma. There may be some gusty winds with the strongest cells.
Afternoon - Isolated pop up thunderstorms could create some lightning and gusty winds.
LOCATION
Futurecast 5AM: Storms weakening while crossing the state line
Futurecast 10AM: Leftover showers and storms
Futurecast 5PM: Isolated storms popping up throughout the Ozarks.
-Matt