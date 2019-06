Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- A University of Arkansas student and Greenwood, Arkansas native won the Miss Arkansas 2019 pageant tonight (June 15).

Darynne Dahlem, 22 and formerly Miss Apple Blossom, is an honors student at the University of Arkansas.

Dahlem sang for her talent and had "Know Who You Are" for her social impact statement, according to the Miss Arkansas 2019 website.