Fans Cheer On Razorbacks From Local Watch Parties

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- While thousands made the trip to Omaha, Nebraska, to cheer on the Razorbacks in the College World Series, others gathered at local bars and restaurants Saturday (June 15) to show support from home.

Buffalo Wild Wings in Fayetteville was packed with red and white well before game time. Fans showed up early to make sure they got the perfect spot to watch the game.

"We can't be there in Omaha, so we have to show our support in any way we can," said hog fan Alex Mardian. "I figured why not go out and watch the game."

The energy and excitement inside the restaurant for the team's game against Florida State was electric as fans watched the Razorbacks' star pitcher Isaiah Campbell take the mound.

"We got Isaiah Campbell on the mound starting for us, he has been great all year," Mardian said. "He has been on fire. I don't see anything wrong with that."

Fans at Buffalo Wild Wings said they plan on doing all they can to make sure the Hogs know they've got everyone back home rooting for them, no matter what.

"The way that they've done it this year, I am so happy and I am proud to be a Razorback," Mardain said.

While the game didn't go as many fans hoped, they said they will be back to cheer the team on again Monday (June 17) at 1 p.m. against Texas Tech.