× Florida State Topples Arkansas In Pitcher’s Duel

OMAHA (KFSM) – The offenses stole the show in the super regional round but the first round of the College World Series was all about the pitching.

Arkansas’ Isaiah Campbell and Florida State’s Drew Parrish went blow for blow against one another for seven innings and neither budged. Campbell struck out an Arkansas CWS record 10 while Parrish allowed just four hits in the first seven innings.

Florida State, though, was able to get to the Arkansas bullpen in the ninth and got the only run of the contest as they knocked off the Razorbacks 1-0. Arkansas will now face No. 8 Texas Tech in an elimination game on Monday at 1 p.m.

Game one of the College World Series has shown to be huge in history as 34 of the past 38 winners won their opening round game in Omaha.

Neither offense mounted much of a threat but both had a chance in the late innings. Arkansas got a lead off double in the eighth from Christian Franklin but stranded him at third. Florida State then put the first two batters on base in the ninth but was able to manufacture a run thanks to a Nander De Sadas sacrifice fly.

The lose overshadows a great effort from Campbell on the mound but the Arkansas offense sputtered against Parrish as the left picked up the win as he threw eight scoreless innings.

Arkansas left six on base but their biggest threat came in the third inning as they had two runners in scoring position with one out. Matt Goodheart sent a liner right at the Florida State second baseman who then fired to third and doubled off Franklin.