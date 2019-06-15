Game Day Blog: The Wait Is Almost Over

Posted 3:46 pm, June 15, 2019, by , Updated at 03:48PM, June 15, 2019

OMAHA (KFSM) – It’s been less than a week since Arkansas wrapped up the super regional win over Ole Miss but it feels like a month.

That wait is almost over as game day has arrived for the Razorbacks and they’ll be here inside TD Ameritrade Park.

Isaiah Campbell will get the start on the mound for the Hogs while Florida State is countering with Drew Parrish. Take a look at their season numbers here:

First pitching between Arkansas and Florida State is set for 6 p.m.

Be sure to check back as the day moves forward for updates, analysis and more from @5NEWSBobby.

