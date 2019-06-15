Scattered Storms Possible Overnight

Thunderstorms chances are ramping up Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Strong storms will develop in central Oklahoma and move eastward overnight, arriving in Arkansas before sunrise. Some storms may still be severe as they cross the state-line, but overall they will continue to weaken. The farther west you live, the more likely a storm will roll through your neighborhood.

Storms will roll through after midnight, weakening into just widespread showers. Those showers will taper throughout the morning. The chance for a pop-up storm comes in the during Father's Day afternoon with daytime heating.

-Matt