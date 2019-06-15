Thunderstorms Early, Break This Afternoon

An line of strong storms continues to march into Arkansas early this morning. The thunderstorms will remain north of I-40. Areas south of I-40 may see some rain, but the bulk of the rain will stay to the north.

These storms are below severe-limits, meaning severe thunderstorm warnings will not likely be issued. However, wind gusts along the leading edge and within some of the thunderstorms may reach 40 to 50 mph. Heavy downpours and abundant lightning are also likely.

These storms will move through early this morning, ending by mid-morning.

LATER TODAY

A stray shower is possible later this morning and into the afternoon. These won’t be as widespread as the morning and likely won’t be severe.

Another line of strong thunderstorms are possible late tonight through the early morning hours on Sunday. These storms will likely last longer and be stronger than this morning’s storms.

-Sabrina