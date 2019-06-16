5 Ways to Spend Father’s Day and Give Back at the Same Time

(CNN) — It comes every year on the third Sunday of June. Father’s Day can be a struggle to find the right gift or activity to celebrate dad. There are the usual neckties and socks or breakfast in bed. But for a bigger impact, volunteering with your dad or donating in his name could be just the thing.

Giving a meal

Before (or after) your family goes out to eat on Father’s Day, you could help provide meals to those in need by volunteering at a local soup kitchen or food bank. Feeding America has 200 food banks around the country and offers a helpful way to find a nearby one.