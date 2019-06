SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — According to Oklahoma State Police, one man is dead after an accident this morning (June 16).

Nathan Prett, 41, of Marble City was pronounced dead at the scene after his car drove off the road according to police.

Prett had been driving southbound on County Road 4620, about 2 miles north of Sallisaw, at around 6:30 a.m.