OMAHA (KFSM) - Arkansas and Texas Tech meeting on Monday in the College World Series comes as no surprise as they were the two ranked teams remaing on their half of the bracket.

The Razorbacks and Red Raiders squaring off in an elimination game does come as bit of a shock as they were both beaten by teams who were a No. 3 seed in the regional round.

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn met with the media on Sunday afternoon and previews the matchup.