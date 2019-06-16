Man Dead, Woman Possibly Abducted In Arkansas Home Invasion

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a man is dead and a woman is missing following a home invasion and possible abduction in central Arkansas.

North Little Rock police spokesman Sgt. Amy Cooper says the shooting was reported about 6:10 p.m. Saturday at a mobile home park. Cooper says two men broke into a trailer and shot a man before forcing 35-year-old Susan Lee Smith into a car.

Officers who responded to the shooting found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital and died later. The victim’s identity wasn’t immediately released pending notification of family members.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Smith and the man lived together at the mobile home. No arrests have been made and details of the investigation, including a possible motive, haven’t been released.