Razorbacks Facing Familiar Foe In Texas Tech

OMAHA (KFSM) – Reaching the College World Series is rare but two teams from the 2018 final eight made a return trip to Omaha. And for the second straight season, they’ll meet on college baseball’s biggest stage.

Arkansas beat Texas Tech 7-4 last season in the winner’s bracket of the CWS but this time the Hogs and Red Raiders are facing elimination.

Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn said on Sunday that Texas Tech reminds him a lot of his own team as they have power and can hit for average while having a deep pitching staff.

The Hogs won both meetings against Texas Tech a season ago, one coming in Fayetteville and the other at TD Ameritrade in Omaha.

When the CWS bracket was released three weeks ago, this was a matchup most of college baseball expected to see but not with the loser being the first team eliminated in Omaha.