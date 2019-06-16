Sunday Evening: More Storms In Oklahoma Than Arkansas

Slight rain chances still continue for the rest of Sunday, however not everyone has received showers or storms. What is going on?

WEATHER SETUP

The surface front is moving east much slower, keeping storms farther west.

We have an upper-level wave moving across the central Plains this weekend. However, the surface front has stayed farther west, funneling storm development also farther west. It will continue to produce storms in Oklahoma for the evening on Father’s Day, some of which may make it into Arkansas. The farther west and north you live, the better shot you have of getting some rain.

THREATS

There is still a Level 1 (Marginal) Severe Risk today across all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley for isolated storm development.

MORE RAIN CHANCES

It will not rain every second of every day this upcoming week. However, more systems are expected to move through Oklahoma and Arkansas over the next 7 days.

-Matt