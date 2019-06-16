WATCH: Rainy Father’s Day Forecast

A complicated and unsettled weather pattern continues to bring us rain chances today and every day this week.

Early morning thunderstorms have moved out of the area, but some have developed in eastern Oklahoma. More thunderstorms and showers are possible this afternoon and evening, too.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FUTURECAST 9AM - Scattered showers and storms are possible through the morning. The strongest and heaviest storms will already be out of the area.

FUTURECAST 4PM - Thunderstorms may develop and move into the area this afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see rain, but the chance is there.

Any storms that develop could be strong to severe. The biggest threat would be gusty winds and heavy downpours.

-Sabrina