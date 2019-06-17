4 Dead In Separate Car Crashes On Arkansas Roadways

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Four people died in separate car crashes over the weekend, State Police reported.

Saturday in Washington County, 32-year-old Cory Ceburn Collins of Gentry was driving a Chevy north on County Route 33 around 4 p.m., when he failed to stop at State Highway 16.

Collins died in the car crash.

State Police say the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Sunday just before 12:30 a.m. in Sharp County, 61-year-old Vickery Dale Mcilovy of Williford was driving a GMC Sonoma headed south on U.S. Highway 63 when he attempted to miss two deer standing in the road.

Mcilovy’s vehicle struck one of the deer, left the road on the west side, traveled up to an embankment, and stuck some small trees.

The car then came back down the embankment, hit the bottom of a ditch, rotated an eighth of a turn counter-clockwise and began to roll in the ditch line.

The GMC came to a stop on all four tires facing the road.

Mcilovy died in the car crash.

His passenger, Ashley N. Lee,31, of Williford was taken to St. Bernards in Jonesboro to treat her injuries.

State Police say the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Later Sunday morning in Drew County, 35-year-old Derrick V. Lewis of Wilmar was driving a Polaris 4-wheeler headed west on Johnson Street in the city limits of Wilmar, when he attempted a right turn onto North 8th Street, lost control and was thrown from the ATV.

Lewis was killed in the crash.

State Police say the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Sunday just before 3 a.m. in Garland County, William C. Childers,37, of Little Rock was driving a Honda ATV headed south on Cordell Road when he struck a large pothole while negotiating a curve, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

Then the vehicle turned over, throwing the Williams and his passenger from the ATV, and came to a stop upright in a ditch.

Childers was killed in the crash.

His passenger, 37-year-old Ashley Harris of Benton was taken to CHI ST. Vincent in Hot Springs to treat her injuries.

State Police says the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.