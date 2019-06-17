Bella Vista Mother Gives Birth In Ambulance On Exit 85 Off I-49

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFSM) — One Bella Vista couple welcomed their new baby in a very unexpected way.

On Saturday (June 15) Roseanne Huff's water broke at 2:30 a.m. and her husband Alex called 911. Emergency personnel arrived within minutes, but Roseanne's labor was progressing quickly.

"I was trying not to push because he didn't want me to and she was just coming out anyway," Roseanne said. "There was no way to stop it. It went so fast. I'm still in shock like wow, that happened."

The EMT and firefighter encouraged Roseanne not to push so that she could give birth in the hospital.

"The EMT Ross kept saying 'Don't push, don't push just breathe through it," Alex said.

The couple said the ambulance had to pull over just off of Exit 85 on I-49 so that the EMT could deliver the baby.

Esther Joy Huff was born at 4:45 a.m. along the roadside.

Roseanne says she has recovered more quickly than her previous two deliveries and that Esther is healthy. The couple says they plan to visit the EMT who delivered their baby on Wednesday so they can thank them.