Fayetteville Animal Services Waives Fees For Dog Adoptions This Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Animal Services plans to waive adoption costs for dogs throughout the week (June 17-22).

The shelter currently houses more than twenty adoptable dogs and puppies.

All pets adopted from the Fayetteville Animal Services come already spayed or neutered, up-to-date on vaccines and microchipped. Dogs are also tested for heartworms.

“We have some dogs who have been waiting a long time for that perfect person to come through the doors, and we want to make adoption everyone’s first choice, not their last option,” said Ryan Gutierrez, the shelter attendant in charge of adoptable dogs.

Fayetteville Animal Services is open for adoption Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shelter is located at 1640 S. Armstrong Ave. in Fayetteville.

All dogs are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. All adopters must complete the normal adoption application and be approved.

To see available dogs, you can click here.