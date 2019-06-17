× FEMA Approves Federal Assistance For LeFlore County

LeFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved federal assistance for four more Oklahoma counties following floods and storms.

The counties include LeFlore, Cherokee, Noble and Nowata.

Earlier this month, FEMA officials did not approve LeFlore County for federal assistance.

Oklahoma’s Governor has declared a state of emergency for all 77 counties due to flooding and severe storms.

Residents can register for individual assistance online. The registration process includes damage from flash flooding, river flooding and tornadoes.