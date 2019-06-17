× Game Day Blog: Top Eight Teams Facing Elimination Today

OMAHA (KFSM) – When the field of eight was set for the College World Series, it was easy to look ahead and assume Arkansas would be facing Texas Tech today.

After all, the Razorbacks and Red Raiders were the two better teams coming to Omaha from their side of the bracket and later today those two will meet. It’s just in the loser’s bracket.

Arkansas will face Texas Tech at 1 p.m. in a must win game and we’ll have plenty of updates for your throughout the day. If you have any questions about the Hogs or the matchup, jump on to the 5NEWS Facebook page at 11:30 a.m. as @5NEWSBobby will go live to preview the game.

Don’t forget to check back early and often as we’ll have live updates and analysis here on the game day blog as the day progresses.