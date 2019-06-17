Hog Fans Get Married In Front Of Stadium In Omaha

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OMAHA, Neb. (KFSM) — The idea was simple enough for Kellie and Seth Brown. If Arkansas could make back-to-back College World Series appearances for the first time in program history, they would get married at the statue.

Seth says surprisingly, it was Kellie's idea to get married at the College World Series.

"I start to think oh my goodness, this is a very real possibility. Lo and behold, they make the World Series, and we stuck to it," Seth said.

With Seth's cousin officiating and Ribby as the best man, the Brown's said I do to the tune of hundreds of OmaHog fans cheering them on.

"I never in a million years dreamed that I would get married in a tank top and a baseball cap. It is not my style. But, I loved it. It turned out perfect," Kellie said. "This is absolutely a match made in heaven. I just can't even tell you how fortunate I am to be here and have this experience that we've had while I get to be out here and call my Hogs."

It may not have been the most traditional wedding, but it couldn't have been more perfect for the two lovebirds.

The pair says it was an Omaha experience they will remember forever.