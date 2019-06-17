× Late Rally Dooms Arkansas In College World Series

OMAHA (KFSM) – Just when it looked like Arkansas was going to flip the momentum, Texas Tech took it right back in the elimination game at the College World Series.

The Razorbacks rallied to tie the game in the eighth inning but a RBI triple by the Red Raiders’ Cody Masters drove in the game winning run as Arkansas fell 5-4. The loss eliminates the Hogs in Omaha.

Arkansas had a chance in the ninth as they had two runners on with no outs and the top of the order at the plate but a pop out, strikeout and

Arkansas jumped out to a three run lead thanks to a second inning Heston Kjerstad home run and then RBIs from both Casey Martin and Matt Goodheart in the third.

Texas Tech used the long ball to chop away at the Arkansas lead as they had long balls in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to take a 4-3 lead. The Razorbacks got a RBI sacrifice fly in the eighth from Jack Kenley to tie the game before Texas Tech answered in the home half of the inning.

The two and done performance by Arkansas is the second time in five years that the Razorbacks reached the College World Series but lost both of their first two games. Last season Arkansas won their first four contests before losing two straight to Oregon State in the championship series.

Arkansas ends the season with a 46-20 record.