Pillsbury Best Bread Added To List Of Flour Recalls For Possible E. Coli Contamination

(KFSM) — A third brand of flour has been added to a list of flour recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.

Hometown Food Company announced that certain lots of Pillsbury Best Bread Flour’s 5-pound bags were under recall. The flour has a UPC code of 0 5150020031 5 and the following lot codes and use-by dates:

Lot Code: 8 342, Use-By Date: JUN 08 2020

Lot Code: 8 343, Use-By Date: JUN 09 2020

The flour joins two under brands under recall. All three are customers of ADM Milling Co., which is being investigated by the Food and Drug Administration as a potential source of the outbreak.

King Arthur Flour had certain 5-pound bag lots recalled on June 14. And on May 23, Aldi Baker’s Corner All Purpose Flour was recalled.

So far, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports, there have been 17 cases of illness over eight states, including three people who were hospitalized.

Consumers are encouraged to throw out any flour from these lots.

Symptoms of E. coli usually manifest 2-8 days after consumption. Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting, with a possible fever. The illness usually lasts 5-7 days. On rare occasions, the illness can be life-threatening.