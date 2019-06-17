Police: Bella Vista Teen Missing, Possibly With 34-Year-Old Male

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are looking for a teenager they say could be with an older man.

Bella Vista Police say 15-year-old Hillary Alsip was last seen around 5 pm. Sunday (June 16) on Abingdon Lane in Bella Vista.

According to police, Alsip could possibly be traveling with 34-year-old Derrick Cobbler in a midnight blue Mercedes.

Alsip is 5 feet 1 inch tall, 116 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call Bella Vista Police at 479-855-3771.