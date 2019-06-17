Scattered Monday Storms, Tuesday Night Complex

Current radar shows scattered showers and thunderstorms developing across the area for Monday afternoon and evening. The majority of these storms won’t be severe but could contain heavy downpours with frequent lightning.

Attention will then turn to this complex of showers and thunderstorms that will arrive in the area late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Some of these storms will likely be severe with the risk of damaging winds being the main threat.

On Wednesday afternoon, another round of scattered thunderstorms will develop. These will also have the potential to be strong to severe before calmer weather arrives heading into Thursday and Friday for the end of the week.

-Garrett