Sen. Cotton Supports ‘Retaliatory Military Strike’ On Iran

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFSM) — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan that he supported retaliatory strikes against Iran after reports suggest that Iran led attacks on commercial shipping vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Cotton has been an outspoken critic of Iranian leadership during his term in the U.S. Senate.

“Iran for 40 years has engaged in these kinds of attacks going back to the 1980s. In fact, Ronald Reagan had to reflag a lot of vessels going through the Persian Gulf and ultimately take military action against Iran in 1988,” Cotton said.

“These unprovoked attacks on commercial shipping warrant a retaliatory military strike.”

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mahony, who is challenging Cotton in his 2020 re-election bid, called on Cotton to stop pushing for war and start focusing on the needs of Arkansas.

“If Tom wanted healthcare and higher wages for Arkansans as much as he wants another bloody, costly war, then he’d be a pretty good senator. But he doesn’t, and he isn’t,” Mahony said.

“It’s a shame that someone who should know better is so eager to drag the United States into another war in the Middle East.”

