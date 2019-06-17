Tulsa Police Issue Silver Alert For Missing 72-Year-Old Woman

Posted 7:01 am, June 17, 2019, by

Carter was last seen driving a white 2005 Ford Taurus similar to these. If you've seen her, call the Tulsa Police. (Photo by Barry Williams/Getty Images)

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old woman.

Police are looking for Brenda Carter, who is described as a black female last seen in Tulsa on Saturday around 6 p.m. near E 46th St. N and N Peoria Ave.

Officials say she is driving a white, four-door 2005 Ford Taurus with the Oklahoma plate GUZ345.

There is a McLain School honor roll bumper sticker on the bumper of the vehicle.

If you have any information, call police.

