Tulsa Police Issue Silver Alert For Missing 72-Year-Old Woman

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old woman.

Police are looking for Brenda Carter, who is described as a black female last seen in Tulsa on Saturday around 6 p.m. near E 46th St. N and N Peoria Ave.

Officials say she is driving a white, four-door 2005 Ford Taurus with the Oklahoma plate GUZ345.

There is a McLain School honor roll bumper sticker on the bumper of the vehicle.

If you have any information, call police.