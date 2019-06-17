UAFS Sonography Program Looking For Pregnant Volunteers

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith is needing pregnant women to volunteer to have a 3D or 4D ultrasound.

The UAFS Sonography Program is accepting on-campus appointments on Thursdays at 1 p.m.

Volunteers must have had a normal second trimester (approximately 20 weeks) ultrasound scan already performed at their doctor’s office. Volunteers must also have a permission note from their OB doctor on the day of the appointment with UAFS.

For more information, you can email the program director Jodi Callahan at jodi.callahan@uafs.edu or call 479-788-7374.

