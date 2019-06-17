Virginia College Wants Wizardry School’s $70K Debt To Vanish

circa 1960: Oldest Academic building standing in the USA, the Great Building of the College of William and Mary built in 1695 - 1698 and designed by Sir Christopher Wren. The statue is of Norborne Berkeley, Baron de Botetourt Royal Governor of Virginia. (Photo by Thomas L. Williams/Keystone/Getty Images)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — The College of William & Mary says the masters of a wizardry school need to make a $70,000 debt disappear.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the college says Learn Larp, LLC hasn’t fully paid its $110,000 bill for hosting an adult role-playing event known as “New World Magischola.”

A $695 ticket for the four-weekend camp in 2017 included meals, housing and witch or wizard robes. Campers also competed for a house trophy, similar to that in the Harry Potter novel and film series.

The organization says the event was first held at the college in Williamsburg, Virginia. It has since been hosted in California, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

The registered agent for Learn Larp, LLC wasn’t immediately reached for comment.

