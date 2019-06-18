× Emergency Responders Answering HazMat Call At Tyson In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — First responders are headed to Tyson Foods in Springdale on a hazardous materials call.

Matt Bagley, public information officer with the Springdale Fire Department, said firefighters and first responders were called to Tyson Foods on Berry Street about 8:45 a.m.

He said a decontamination team was being set up, but he did not yet know the nature of the hazardous material or of any possible contamination.

