Lewis Avenue In Fayetteville Closed Next Two Days For Utility Work

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A street near the University of Arkansas is closing today for utility work and will reopen on Thursday, weather permitting.

Lewis Avenue between Stone Street and Mitchell Street will close starting at 7 a.m. today (June 18) and will remain closed until 3:30 p.m. The street is located two blocks west of Razorback Road.

The street will be closed Wednesday as well during the same times. It will be open both nights for thru traffic.

The city is replacing a deteriorating storm drainage pipe under the street. Rain could delay the timing on the project.

Detour routes will be marked, but the city is encouraging drivers to find an alternative route.