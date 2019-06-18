Man Steals iPhone From Unsuspecting Victim At Fort Smith Walmart

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are looking for a man they say stole an iPhone from a person at Walmart in Fort Smith.

Fort Smith Police say the suspect is a Hispanic male in his 50s or 60s. They say the man stole the phone after the victim accidentally left it laying on the counter at the Walmart on 62nd Street.

Video surveillance captured the man leaving in a black Lincoln.

If you have any information on the suspect, you’re asked to contact the Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME or the FSPD at 479-709-5100. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.