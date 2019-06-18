Segment Sponsored by: Breeden
Mrs. Alexander – 4th Grade Bonnie Grimes Elementary, Rogers
-
Mrs. Henehan – 4th Grade Trusty Elementary
-
Mrs. Rogers – 4th Grade Tate Elementary, Van Buren
-
Mrs. Secrest – 4th Grade Trusty Elementary
-
Mrs. Bruso – 4th Grade Lavaca Elementary School
-
Mrs. Hinton – 4th Grade Lavaca Elementary School
-
-
Mrs. Kilbreath – 4th Grade Lavaca Elementary School
-
Mr. Sturdy – 3rd Grade Lamar Elementary
-
Mrs. Carlton – 3rd Grade Lamar Elementary
-
Mrs. Bates – 3rd Grade Lamar Elementary
-
Mrs. Roberts – 2nd Grade Lamar Elementary
-
-
Mrs. Patton – 2nd Grade Lamar Elementary
-
Mrs. Kraus – 2nd Grade Lavaca Elementary
-
Mrs. Little – 4th Grade Lamar Middle School