× Police: Dardanelle Man Shot His 10-Year-Old Son Before Killing Himself

DARDANELLE (THV11) — Police found a man and his 10-year-old son dead Monday in what they are calling a murder/suicide.

Police were sent to a home on South Third Street about 7:18 p.m. Monday after speaking with a man who said he couldn’t get in touch with his son, according to our CBS Little Rock affiliate THV11.

When the man went to his son’s house, he found his son and 10-year-old grandson dead, he told police.

Dardanelle police said each was found with a single gunshot wound to his head.