Police Searching For Couple Who Stole Generator In Fort Smith Target Parking Lot

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police are searching for a man and woman they say stole a generator from a truck in the parking lot at Target.

On Sunday (June 16), a man at the Target on Phoenix Avenue reported his Endress Generator was stolen out of the bed of his pickup while he was inside filling a prescription.

Surveillance cameras in the parking lot revealed a man and a woman loading the generator into the back of a 1999 Mercury sedan. Both were white, and the woman had dyed red hair.

Anyone who has seen this couple or their car or has any information on the case is asked to call the Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at (479) 78-CRIME. Those who call can be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Or you can call the Fort Smith Police directly at (479) 709-5100 and ask for the Detective Bureau.