MENA, Ark. (KFSM) — After receiving a suspicious phone call, the UA Rich Mountain campus in Mena will stay closed until Wednesday (June 19) morning.

Officials with the college say a suspicious phone call lead to the evacuation of all of the buildings on campus. After local law enforcement officers thoroughly searched the facilities, they found no threats.

Out of caution, the school has decided to close for the rest of the day Tuesday (June 18) and will reopen at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.