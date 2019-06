Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — With the weather warming up, it's the perfect time to get outside.

On Wednesday (June 19) a walking bridge was added to create a walking trail at Torraine Lake at Ben Geren Park in Fort Smith.

The bridge connects the existing asphalt trail to the future asphalt walking trail that will go around Torraine Lake.

The trail will be a little over a mile of nature and wildlife observation trail when it's completed.