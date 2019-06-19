Conway Couple Found Dead In Home Identified

Posted 12:11 pm, June 19, 2019

Two people found dead June 18, 2019, in this home on Club Lane in Conway are believed to have died as a result of a murder-suicide, police said. (Courtesy of the Conway Police Department)

CONWAY (THV11) — Police released the identities of two people found dead inside a home in Conway on Tuesday, what they say was the result of a murder-suicide.

Madison Dodd and his wife, Shelby Dodd, were both 22 years old, according to our Little Rock affiliate THV11.

Police said the deaths were the result of a murder-suicide, and that evidence points to Madison Dodd shooting his wife, then turning the gun on himself.

Police showed up at the residence on Club Lane at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a call from Shelby Dodd’s friend, who told officers the couple was in the middle of a breakup and she was concerned for Shelby’s welfare.

After several failed attempts to reach the couple, the officers entered the home through an unlocked door about 3 p.m. and found the couple dead in a back bedroom.

The bodies have been sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsies.

