Entrepreneurs Pitch Products For Chance To Hit Walmart Shelves

Posted 12:35 pm, June 19, 2019, by

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Entrepreneurs from around the country have their chance today to get their items on Walmart shelves.

It’s Walmart’s sixth annual Open Call and an opportunity for entrepreneurs to have a face-to-face meeting with Walmart buyers.

Michelle Leffert is with Foppers, a company in Indiana that sells jumbo dog treats.

She got the golden ticket, which means she found out her dog treats were headed straight to the shelves before she even had her meeting.

“I was like, did I hear that right? I’m getting older maybe I’m losing my hearing. I just can’t believe it, it was elation, we were just thrilled,” she said.

Walmart says about 500 meetings are taking place during the Open Call and the entrepreneurs are coming from 48 different states.

