Father’s Day Gift Turns Into $200,000 Lottery Prize For Arkansas Man

MENA, Ark. (KFSM) —  One lucky dad turned his Father’s Day gift into a $200,000 lottery prize.

Lori Goodner of Mena gave her husband, Dwight, $20 for Father’s Day and suggested he buy some lottery tickets. So he went to the Tobacco Superstore located at 518 Highway 71-South in Mena and bought several tickets, including a $10, $200,000 Bonus scratch-off.

The couple won the last of three top prizes on the bonus game and now have a check for $200,000.

Lori and Dwight say they will use the money to pay bills and buy a new car.

Since retailers receive a 1% commission on winning lottery products they sell, the Tobacco Superstore will receive a $2,000 check for selling the $200,000 ticket.

