Firefighters Respond When Employee Gets Stuck In Conveyor Belt At Pinnacle Foods

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Firefighters responded to an unusual call Wednesday morning (June 19) at Pinnacle Foods — an employee was stuck in a conveyor belt.

Dale Riggins, administrative assistant with the Fayetteville Fire Department, said the call came in at 8:22 a.m. at Pinnacle Foods on West 15th Street in Fayetteville.

Riggins said he wasn’t sure exactly how the female employee got stuck, but within 10 minutes she was freed from the conveyor belt.

Riggins said he hadn’t heard anything about the woman being injured.

