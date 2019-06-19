Flight Diverted To Oklahoma City Due To Unruly Passenger

Posted 11:51 am, June 19, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police say an American Airlines flight from Pittsburgh to Dallas was diverted to Oklahoma City because of a drunken, unruly passenger.

The airline says the flight landed in Oklahoma City at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday and departed less than an hour later for Dallas/Fort Worth.

Police body camera footage shows one apparent passenger saying “go get him” as three officers enter the plane to take 32-year-old Brandon Ganus into custody. Passengers then applaud as the Weatherfod, Texas, man is led away in handcuffs.

A police report says Ganus was arrested on misdemeanor complaints of public intoxication, resisting arrest, assault and battery, and disorderly conduct.

The report says Ganus used a “variety of … colorful obscenities” to threaten the officers and their families, and that he was eventually taken from the airport in a wheelchair because he had dropped to his knees to resist arrest.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.