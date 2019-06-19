× Gravette Promotes Bohannon To Head Coach

GRAVETTE (KFSM) – For more than a decade, Gravette didn’t have to worry about who was going to run their football program or even if they would make the playoffs.

It was a given that Bill Harrellson would be roaming the sidelines and he’d have the Lions in the postseason but now that job falls to Kelby Bohannon as he was named the new head coach on Monday.

Bohannon replaces Doug Greenwood after just one season that saw the Lions go 1-9 in 2018, marking the first time since 2006 that Gravette failed to make the postseason.

Greenwood resigned on May 29 due to personal reasons. Bohannon spent last season as Gravette’s defensive coordinator and has made coaching stops at Jay, Okla., Tulsa Union and Bixby.

The Lions kick off the 2019 season on Aug. 30 at Cascia Hall (Tulsa, Okla.).