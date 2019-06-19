Heat Index Values Breach 100 Degrees By End Of Week

The first day of summer is Friday, starting at 10:54 AM CDT. The weather will be appropriate because even warmer and more humid air is on the way for the end of the work week. Temperatures will surge well into the 90s with heat index values over 100 degrees, especially in the River Valley.

FIRST DAY OF SUMMER – FRIDAY

Highs: 90s

Heat Index Values: 100-105

There will be complex of storms early Friday morning mainly before sunrise. If it comes later into the morning, it will help reduce the heat for the afternoon.

HUMIDITY GETTING WORSE

The dew points (indicator of how much water is in the atmosphere) will be on the rise, which means the humidity will be on the rise as well. The muggy conditions will last the rest of the week and into the weekend.

THURSDAY FORECAST

FRIDAY FORECAST

-Matt