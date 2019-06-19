× Workers Injured In Tyson Chemical Spill Showing Improvements

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Tyson officials still haven’t said what chemical injured five employees Tuesday (June 19) at its Berry Street plant, but a hospital spokeswoman said the workers’ conditions have improved.

Springdale firefighters were called about 8:30 a.m. to the plant at 600 Berry St., where employees were complaining of breathing problems and skin burns after a cleaning agent spilled.

One person has been discharged Wednesday (June 19) and three others were listed in good condition, according to Beth Wright, spokeswoman for Northwest Medical Center-Springdale.

Another worker was listed in serious condition, but due to privacy laws, Wright couldn’t confirm if this was the same person listed Tuesday in critical condition.

Firefighters contained the spill outside the poultry processing plant and set up a decontamination line to aid victims and medical personnel, according to Capt. Matt Bagley.

Bagley said no contaminants were released in the air, on the ground or in groundwater.

Tyson Foods said it is investigating the incident.

“We’re thankful for the quick response of Springdale emergency services who helped us address the situation,” the company said in a statement.

A chlorine gas leak at the same plant hospitalized more than 150 workers in June 2011.

A report by the U.S. Center for Disease Control found that a Tyson worker with a limited understanding of the English language poured sodium hypochlorite into 55-gallon drum that contained an acidic solution, resulting in a gas leak.

The employee was unable to read the label on the drum that had been accidentally put in the wrong place, according to the report.

Tyson disputed the report, saying the employee in question was not Hispanic, and that the worker’s primary language is English.