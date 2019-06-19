× Longest Day Of The Year Made Sweeter With Free DQ Ice Cream

(THV11) — The longest day of the year just got sweeter, thanks to Dairy Queen.

The fast food and sweet treats franchise is offering a special on Friday, June 21, the longest day of the year and the start of summer.

Those with DQ’s mobile app will be able to get a free small regular cone or dipped cone with any purchase. The offer extends to the company’s seasonal flavor, Dreamscicle, which combines orange and vanilla flavors and tops it with a crunchy coating.

The offer is only valid through the app, though. Those without the app can download it here.