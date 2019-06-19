Mobile Disaster Recovery Center Opens In Sequoyah County

MOFFETT, Okla. (KFSM) — A state/federal mobile disaster recovery center (DRC) will be opening in Moffett.

Mobile DCR’s are disaster resources that allow state and local officials to maximize their reach to as many affected areas and survivors as possible.

The center will offer in-person support to homeowners, renters and business owners who sustained damage or losses during the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding between May 7 and June 9, 2019.

Recovery specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management (OEM) will be at the center to talk about assistance and to help anyone who needs guidance in filing an application. The center will be at the following location:

Moffett Public School Parking Lot

701 Belt Avenue

Moffett, OK 74946

The mobile center will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, its first day of operation. After that, it will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until further notice.

If possible, homeowners, renters and businesses should contact their insurance company and register with FEMA before visiting a recovery center. Registration is available in the following ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Phone 800-621-3362 (voice, 711/VRS-Video Relay Service) (TTY: 800-462-7585). Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish).

Via the FEMA app, available for Apple and Android mobile devices. To download visit: fema.gov/mobile-app.

The following information is helpful when registering:

Address of the location where the damage occurred (pre-disaster address).

Current mailing address.

Current telephone number.

Insurance information.

Total household annual income.

Routing and account number for checking or savings account (this allows FEMA to directly transfer disaster assistance funds into a bank account).

A description of disaster-caused damage and losses.

The designated counties for eligible applicants are Canadian, Cherokee, Creek, Delaware, Kay, Le Flore, Logan, Mayes, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Payne, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington.

Individual Assistance for homeowners and renters can include grants to help pay for temporary housing, home repairs and other serious disaster-related expenses not met by insurance or other assistance programs.

Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration are available to businesses, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters to cover residential and business losses as a result of the disaster. Applicants can visit their nearest disaster recovery center for one-on-one assistance or apply online using SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

In addition, applicants can get more information on SBA disaster assistance by calling SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, by visiting www.sba.gov/disaster, or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call 800-877-8339.