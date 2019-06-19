‘No Kid Hungry’ Summer Lunch Program Begins In Springdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Summertime isn't fun and games for all children in the Natural State and several aren't able to have meals provided for them regularly during this time.

Across the nation, one in six children don't know where their next meal will come from, but in Arkansas, that number is one in four.

Schools in Springdale are teaming up to stop this problem with their No Kid Hungry summer lunch program.

Just bringing attention to programs like this and of course how we can reach more kids in the summer, we`re most concerned about them in the summer," said Matt Bell, a chef working with the program. "It's important to be involved in this because we want to feed our guest of course but I think more than that we really have a need to nourish our communities and I think this is a real good way to get chefs involved and help get kids summer meal they need."

Wednesday (June 19) was the first day of the event and Chef Bell was on site with cooking demonstrations.