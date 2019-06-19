Oklahoma Police Searching For Missing Adult With Diabilities

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Edmond are searching for a 32-year-old woman with disabilities.

Officials say Mary Terronez has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old and has been off her medications for at least 24 hours.

Terronez was last seen near the 100 block of W. Main St. after an argument with her guardian.

Terronez was wearing a long sleeve green t-shirt with bright yellow shorts and pink Croc shoes. She has long, dark hair and brown eyes.

Officials say Terronez is familiar with the CityLink bus routes.

If you see Mary, call 911 immediately.