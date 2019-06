Photos Show People In Ocean At North Myrtle Beach With Sharks Close By

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Photos taken from a nearby hotel revealed that swimmers at a South Caroline beach weren’t as safe in the water as they thought.

People at North Myrtle Beach were unaware of sharks nearby, Ginger Gilmer told WYFF.

Gilmer posted several photos to Facebook on Friday showing sharks in the water near people — including children.

“Why I go to the beach to get in the pool! SHARKS!!!! Not one person had an idea of what was lurking around them,” she wrote.

Gilmer told WYFF she took the photos from the 15th floor of a hotel.

Her photos have been shared more than 20,000 times.