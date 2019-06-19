Walmart To Close Jewelry Distribution Center In Bentonville, 158 Jobs Eliminated

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (TB&P) —Walmart filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) letter on Wednesday (June 19) detailing the closure of its jewelry distribution center No. 6051 (Bentonville) effective Aug. 31. The closure of the operation will help make room for the company’s new corporate headquarters.

Anne Hatfield, corporate spokeswoman for Walmart, said 158 employees will be impacted by the closure. She said the operations will be transferred to Marlow, Okla., and employees were told of the pending closure in March 2018. The 158 employees chose to stay on board and wind down the operation. They can apply for other jobs within the company or take the severance package commensurate with their years of employment.

Hatfield said other facilities already impacted from the new home office location include the fashion distribution, return center and print services. In October, roughly 500 people working at the return center were impacted from a similar closure. All but 135 of those workers transferred to other facilities. Hatfield said other facilities already impacted from the new home office location include the fashion distribution, return center and print services. In October, roughly 500 people working at the return center were impacted from a similar closure. All but 135 of those workers transferred to other facilities.